Funeral arrangements set for Phenix City crash victim Frank McLemore

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Frank McLemore, the man killed in the Phenix City crash, will be laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral for the well-known radio engineer is set for 2 p.m. at Vance Funeral Chapel with a viewing at noon.

McLemore's wife Erin was also injured in the accident she has since been released from the hospital.

