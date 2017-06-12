73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant begins Tuesday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A total of 99 women and teens will begin the battle for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The preliminary competitions kick off Tuesday night at the RiverCenter.

People got the chance to meet the women over the weekend with the Meet the Crowns events.

They also got the chance to hear from reigning Miss Georgia Patricia Ford.

“Out of these 99 women, only two girls will walk away with the crown. But that doesn't mean those are the only two girls who will win anything. This week is about the journey, it's about the relationships that you're gonna build. It's about all the hard work and dedication that you've already put into just being here,” Ford said.

Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will be named on Friday and Miss Georgia will be named Saturday.

