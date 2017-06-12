Local non-profit to lose more than $50,000 due to Trump budget cuts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There's more potential fallout stemming from President Trump's proposed 2018 federal budget.

The proposal suggests cutting billions of dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A local non-profit, Access 2 Independence, says they will lose approximately $74,000 in services, that's roughly 30 percent of their total funding.

The organization works with people with disabilities, helping them transition out of nursing homes, and helping to live independently.

The agency says these cuts will hurt those in need.

The organization says they plan to start reaching out to senators and state reps to share their thoughts.

They will be launching a letter writing campaign next month

