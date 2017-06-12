Pipes repaired at the Columbus Government Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Last week, Columbus City Council approved spending at least $350,000 to fix pipes inside the 40-year-old building.

We spoke with John Hudgison, Director of inspection and codes for the city of Columbus and says the problem is occurring from the heating and cooling system which are separate.

He says over 250 areas in the building have been affected by bad pipes and corrosion.

“It is a separate heating system, it's heating and cooling, so this part of the actual system that conditions the actual heat in the building, so what is happening is the similar metals that have been exposed to each other for so long, causes corrosion which has caused the pipes to leak and break,” said Hudgison.

Hudgison says these damages have also been assessed by a mechanical engineer and some sub-contractors who provided ideas on how to remedy this issue.

The city also treated this concern as if the whole unit were failing, so they replaced valves, piping, and insulation.

