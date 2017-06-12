Owner of stolen SUV involved in fatal Phenix City crash speaks

While Dezhaun Dumas, the man reportedly at the wheel of a stolen SUV, who led police on a deadly chase into Phenix City, is set to go before a judge, the woman who reportedly owns the SUV is speaking out.

The woman, Betty Mayfield, also in the courtroom and is sharing her side of the story.

Mayfield and her daughter, also named Betty say they are in disbelief over the circumstances and outcome of this deadly accident.

"I feel bad. Because my car was stolen and an innocent person lost their life because the car was stolen, and my heart just goes out to these people," said Mayfield.

In the span of a week, her car was reportedly stolen from her driveway twice. First on May 27, and then again on June 3.

Although recovered the first time off of Victory Drive in Columbus, the second time would lead to a more disastrous outcome.

"Somebody said Byron, they chasing mee-mama car, about 5 police going down the road, I said, oh, my God. My first thing was I hope don't nobody get killed. That's what I said," said Mayfield.

Her fears ultimately coming true. Mayfield says she too is a victim in this deadly accident.

The high-speed chase from Columbus to Phenix City leaving an innocent man, 72-year-old Frank McLemore dead, and his wife severely injured.

Mayfield says she hopes justice will soon be served.

"It didn't have to end like that, and that's why I have to see it through," said Mayfield.

Mayfield says she plans to attend every court hearing.

She is also preparing to possibly testify in court.

