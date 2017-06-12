Opelika murder victim's family hoping others learn the danger of abusive relationships

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
One of the two suspects wanted in Thursday night's West Point shooting has been arrested.More >>
The family of Darlene little is now mourning her loss after she was killed Saturday by Timothy James. “He didn't have to do what he did,” says Ellen Daniel, Darlene’s sister.More >>
A total of 99 women and teens will begin the battle for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.More >>
While Dezhaun Dumas, the man reportedly at the wheel of a stolen SUV, who led police on a deadly chase into Phenix City, is set to go before a judge, the woman who reportedly owns the SUV is speaking out.More >>
Last week, Columbus City Council approved spending at least $350,000 to fix pipes inside the 40-year-old building.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.More >>
