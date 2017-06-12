Opelika murder victim's family hoping others learn the danger of abusive relationships

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The family of Darlene little is now mourning her loss after she was killed Saturday by Timothy James.

“He didn't have to do what he did,” says Ellen Daniel, Darlene’s sister.

The family says Little was in an abusive relationship with James.

“The relationship she was in was an abusive relationship,” says Darlene's father Eddie Little, "We tried to get her to get out of the relationship but she was grown.”

Darlene's daughter Shaniya is one of three children now without a mother, “If we were sad she would make us happy again.”

Though it is too late for Darlene, the family hopes that others can learn from her story.

“Anyone that is in a bad relationship just get out while you still have time,” says Darlene's twin sister Ellen.

For information on getting help if you or someone you love is caught in an abusive relationship, visit the websites below.

