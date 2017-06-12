Columbus man found guilty in 2014 murder on Roosevelt Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County jury has reached a verdict in a 2014 murder case.

Kevin Babe Henderson was found guilty of murder for the shooting death of 32-year-old Chad Herring back in November of 2014.

Herring was shot in the head and found slumped over in the front seat of a car on Roosevelt Street.

The jury also found Kevin Henderson guilty of aggravated assault for shooting at two teens earlier that same day, injuring one of them.

Henderson's sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 13.

