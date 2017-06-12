Colgay PRIDE remembers Pulse nightclub victims one year later

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting massacre in Orlando, Columbus' Colgay PRIDE honored the victims with action.

People were invited to take part in a nationwide commemoration at the Columbus Government Center.

Colgay PRIDE, a pro-LGBTQ group, lit 49 lanterns and called out the name of each victim.

The event also was held as a platform to fight bullying, discrimination, and violence against the gay community.

“It’s tied to us because it was tied to our whole nation. As you saw last year throughout the world, how many people started doing vigils and so forth for the Orlando victims. This is the worst public shooting in American history and we've got to remember that and make sure we take action,” said Jeremy Hobbs, Director of Colgay PRIDE.

Columbus Colgay PRIDE is continuing to ask the community if they will support the pulse shooting victims by using the hashtag "honor them with action" in their social media use.

