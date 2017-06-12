SLIDESHOW: Contestants in Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
A total of 99 women and teens will begin the battle for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.More >>
While Dezhaun Dumas, the man reportedly at the wheel of a stolen SUV, who led police on a deadly chase into Phenix City, is set to go before a judge, the woman who reportedly owns the SUV is speaking out.More >>
On the one-year anniversary of a nightclub shooting massacre in Orlando, Columbus' Colgay PRIDE honored the victims with action.More >>
A Muscogee County jury has reached a verdict in a 2014 murder case.More >>
Last week, Columbus City Council approved spending at least $350,000 to fix pipes inside the 40-year-old building.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
