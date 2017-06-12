SLIDESHOW: Contestants in Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A total of 99 women and teens will begin the battle for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

Meet the 45 ladies who will be competing for the title of Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

The preliminary competitions kick off Tuesday night at the RiverCenter.

People got the chance to meet the women over the weekend with the Meet the Crowns events.

Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will be named on Friday and Miss Georgia will be named Saturday.

