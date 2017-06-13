Storm Team 9: Another muggy & slightly wet day on tap. The forecast is updated here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Compared to Monday we'll see a lower coverage of showers and storms today and Wednesday (20-30%) with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, a better focus for showers and storms will increase the coverage to the 40-60% range, so we are highlighting these as our wettest days coming up this week. Temperatures stay in the 80/low 90 range through the end of the week and weekend.

By Father's Day, rain chances will back off slightly bringing a bit more sunshine back into the picture with highs running near 90. Low 90s and isolated rain chances take us through mid week next week.

