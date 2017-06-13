Man wanted in connection to West Point shooting turns himself in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man wanted in connection to West Point shooting turns himself in

Delani Scott (Source: West Police Department) Delani Scott (Source: West Police Department)

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - The West Point Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting. 

Delani Scott, 38, turned himself into police and was taken to the Troup County Jail. 

Scott was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated battery. 

The charges were in connection to the June 8 shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Avenue L. 

