Man wanted in connection to West Point shooting turns himself in

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - The West Point Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Delani Scott, 38, turned himself into police and was taken to the Troup County Jail.

Scott was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated battery.

The charges were in connection to the June 8 shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Avenue L.

