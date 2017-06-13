$70K reward offered for capture of 2 Putnam County escaped inmates

Christopher Monica was shot and killed in Putnam Co. (Source: WSB-TV)

(WTVM) – A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $70,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.

The shooting took place in Putnam County around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles east of Atlanta on Tuesday.

Georgia authorities are now searching for the accused inmates, 43-year-old Donnie Russell and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Authorities said the inmates were being transported when they overpowered the two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both. 31 other prisoners were on board the bus and they all stayed behind until officers arrived on scene.

The inmates are believed to have carjacked a 2004 green Honda Civic 4-door with a Georgia license plate RBJ6601.

The two were last seen in Morgan County at a Family Dollar in Madison, east of Covington and about 35 miles south of Athens.

Rowe, a repeat offender currently serving life without parole, was imprisoned after being convicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is described as a white male standing around 6'2" and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

DuBose was imprisoned after being found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault, credit card fraud and theft by taking. He is described as a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He also has tattoos on his face.

The corrections officers killed have been identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue. Monica had worked for the facility for nearly 8 years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Tuesday afternoon urging the two suspects to turn themselves in.

"They need to turn themselves in before we find them. I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that's what I saw. Their blood on my shoes," said Sheriff Howard Sills. "I don't care if they're members of the First Presbyterian Church. They murdered two correctional officers," said Sills. "

Governor Nathan Deal says the two fugitives will be brought to justice.

Deal has vowed to organize every state resource necessary to capture two inmates from custody.

He also released the following statement:

Led by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local, state and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation. State law enforcement agencies involved in the manhunt include the Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Joining them are our federal partners from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Local law enforcement officers engaged in the effort include the Baldwin, Greene, Henry and Jasper Counties Sheriffs’ Offices and the Eatonton Police Department. Finally, I urge all those in the surrounding areas to be vigilant and cautious while the killers remain at large. They are extremely dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts should immediately contact 911.

They are armed and dangerous; if you see them call 911.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.