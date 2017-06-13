Gov. Deal on Putnam Co. escaped inmates: 'Fugitives will be brought to justice'

(WTVM) – Governor Nathan Deal says the fugitives who are accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers will be brought to justice.

The shooting took place in Putnam County around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Georgia authorities are now searching for the accused inmates, 43-year-old Donnie Russell and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Gov. Deal has vowed to organize every state resource necessary to capture two inmates from custody.

He also released the following statement:

Led by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local, state and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation. State law enforcement agencies involved in the manhunt include the Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Joining them are our federal partners from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Local law enforcement officers engaged in the effort include the Baldwin, Greene, Henry and Jasper Counties Sheriffs’ Offices and the Eatonton Police Department. Finally, I urge all those in the surrounding areas to be vigilant and cautious while the killers remain at large. They are extremely dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts should immediately contact 911.

The two correctional officers were identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica, who began his career as a correctional officer in October 2009 and 58-year-old Curtis Billue, who began his career in July 2007.

The inmates are believed to have carjacked a 2004 green Honda Civic 4-door with a Georgia license plate RBJ6601.

They are armed and dangerous; if you see them call 911.

