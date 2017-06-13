Stolen vehicle linked to Putnam Co. escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and Nexcare are celebrating World Donor Day with blood drives Wednesday, June 14.More >>
A restaurant in Midtown Columbus has unexpectedly closed its doors.More >>
Obesity continues to rise in nations all around the world, especially in people below the age 18. In a new study conducted by the University of Washington in Seattle, the research estimates more than 107 million children and 603 million adults are obese.More >>
A man is in jail facing child molestation charges in Columbus.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
