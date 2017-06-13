Storm Team 9 Alert Center: Up & Down Rain Chances Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The rain coverage on Wednesday will still be lower than what we had to deal with on Monday, but look for an increase in the chances for rain by the time we head into the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. Like any summertime rain chance, know that it won't be a complete washout or an all-day kind of thing - but know that you might need the umbrella at just about any point during the afternoon or evening hours with an uneven distribution of rain from one spot to the next.

I hope you have a chance to follow up with us on the television side of things starting at 5 PM ET tonight as we continue to fine-tune the forecast for you!

