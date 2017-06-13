Man convicted of murder in Central GA deputy's shooting in 2014

(WTVM) – The Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office posted an open letter addressing the two inmates on the run after allegedly shooting and killing two correctional officers.More >>
A jury in Georgia has convicted a man of murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal says the fugitives who are accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers will be brought to justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is speaking about Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
A total of 99 women and teens will begin the battle for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
Authorities have located the body of 12-year-old boy who possibly drowned in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin Sunday afternoon. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said the body was found around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. KPLC will have details as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
