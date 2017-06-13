GA sheriff's office posts open letter to escaped inmates: 'You won't be out for long'

(WTVM) – The Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office posted an open letter addressing the two inmates on the run after allegedly shooting and killing two correctional officers.

“You made your escape, but you won’t be out long,” the sheriff’s office posted.

The Oconee Sheriff’s Department is asking Donnie Russell, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, to surrender to the nearest police officer as soon as possible.

“Every lawman in the southeast is looking for you. Every citizen in the southeast is looking for you,” the post continued.

The deadly shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. and claimed the life of two correctional officers, Chris Monica and Curtis Billue.

“There is no one you can trust...and no where you can go that we won't find you. You murdered two prison guards and carjacked a taxpayer. Why wait, spending hours and days looking over your shoulder and wondering when we will kick the door in,” the sheriff’s office says.

