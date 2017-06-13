Columbus woman vandalizes, sets ex-boyfriend's apartment on fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman vandalizes, sets ex-boyfriend's apartment on fire

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are looking for a woman who they say vandalized her ex-boyfriend's apartment and set it on fire.

Police were called to the apartment on Benning Road, the call came in at 1:40 this morning.

Quantion Rhine told police his ex-girlfriend broke into his apartment and caused the damage.

She faces aggravated assault, burglary and arson charges.

