Columbus man arrested for child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man is in jail facing child molestation charges in Columbus.

Police say 31-year-old Stephen Herold is charged with two counts of felony child molestation.

Herold was picked up Monday and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

He's scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Wednesday morning at nine.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.