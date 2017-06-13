Columbus trainer shares health tips amid rising obesity rate

Obesity continues to rise in nations all around the world, especially in people below the age 18.

In a new study conducted by the University of Washington in Seattle, the research estimates more than 107 million children and 603 million adults are obese.

In the State of Georgia, more than 30 percent of the population is classified as obese. The majority women who are between 55 and 64 years old.

These statistics coming from the latest data from the Centers for Disease control and continues to climb.

To combat the issue in our area, specialized gyms have been opening up all over the city.

Lorenzo Dowdell, a personal trainer at Body BE 1 Studio says obesity can be a reversible fix, but it takes lots of determination and persistence.

"They can literally walk, or run every day. Just make sure [you] eat a nice, relatively healthy meal, and that can keep you on a steady healthy life," said Dowdell.

Dowdell says healthy living is all about a healthy workout and nutritional diet balance. He says 75 percent should be designated to healthy eating and 25 percent for physical activity.

“You can work out all you want. If you don’t have the nutrition to feed those muscles, it’s not doing anything for you. Your workout is null and void because you’re going home and putting the same amount of calories that you just burnt in the gym," said Dowdell.

Obesity can lead to health issues like heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. An issue many doctors, physicians, and trainers believe has no immediate fix.

“Fitness is not only about looks, it’s also about just your health. Being able to live as long as you can. A lot of people base it off of looks, ‘I want to look like this, I want to look like this.’ But, it’s all about being healthy, because each bad decision we make with fitness, we are killing ourselves," said Dowdell.

Alabama has a slightly higher obesity rate than Georgia, at 35 percent.

Overeating and inactivity are said to be two of the biggest factors that lead to obesity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the United States had the largest number of obese adults in 2015, with 79 million.

