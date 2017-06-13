Locos in Columbus unexpectedly shuts down

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A restaurant in Midtown Columbus has unexpectedly closed its doors.

Locos was not hitting the numbers they needed to stay open, but the main reason for closing is that the lease was up.

Nick Davis, the former owner and leaser of the building, felt like it was a good run for Locos but it had reached its end.

People have been sharing their concern for Locos and "mourning" the loss of Locos. Other restaurants have been reaching out to bargain for other possible restaurants that could be there.

Nick Davis owns all the local Momma Goldberg’s in this area as well as the ones in Lee County.

He also says that he doesn't see a future in another Locos restaurant in Columbus because it doesn't do good in this area as the one in Lee County, also owned by Nick Davis, closed recently as well.

The closet Locos restaurant is now in the southern part of the state in Albany.

