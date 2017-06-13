Locos in Columbus unexpectedly shuts down

A total of 99 women and teens will begin the battle for the crowns of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.More >>
A man is in jail facing child molestation charges in Columbus.More >>
A restaurant in Midtown Columbus has unexpectedly closed its doors.More >>
Obesity continues to rise in nations all around the world, especially in people below the age 18. In a new study conducted by the University of Washington in Seattle, the research estimates more than 107 million children and 603 million adults are obese.More >>
Columbus police are looking for a woman who they say vandalized her ex-boyfriend's apartment and set it on fire.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
A deer flew through a window into an eatery, breaking glass and soaring over some tables. Then the animal slipped and fell after hitting some tables and customers.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
