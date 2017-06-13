2 CPD officers meet their biggest fan while out to eat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two officers with the Columbus Police Department met a big fan while going out to eat Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on the Columbus Police Department’s page, a young lady greeted two motor officers with a huge smile as they walked into a restaurant.

The little girl was so excited to have her picture made alongside the policemen. The two officers, on the other hand, are very thankful for her support and kindness.

