Four qualify for SE Amateur

Mark David Johnson birdies 7 as part of a 66 (-4) to qualify for the 88th Southeastern Amateur.

Mark David Johnson shot a 4-under 66 to post the top score at the Tuesday qualifier and earn one of four spots available in the 88th Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

Johnson, who is on the golf team at Western Carolina posted seven birdies and three bogeys to card the days top score.

Barry Babbitt of Rollins shot 3-under 67, Evan Gfeller of North Georgia had a 1-under 69, and Steffen Smith of Gardner-Webb carded even par-70 to claim the other three spots.

The Southeastern Amateur will get underway Wednesday morning at 8:30 am ET.

