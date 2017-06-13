Lingo named Sunbelt League player of week

AJ Kehoe has been named the new head baseball coach at Central High School, school officials announced on Friday.More >>
Memorial Day weekend is the big weekend in the world of water skiing. It’s when the world’s best descend on Callaway Gardens for the biggest invitational tournament of the season, the Masters Water Ski Tournament.More >>
Columbus High is in the driver’s seat for both 4A Girls and boys state golf tournaments after the first round.More >>
Auburn High plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then held on to beat Hoover 9-6 in the first game of the AHSAA Class 7A State Baseball Championship Series at Paterson Field on Friday night.More >>
