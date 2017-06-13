Lingo named Sunbelt League player of week

Drew Lingo was named Sunbelt League Player of the Week for the first week of the season.

Drew Lingo of the Phenix City Crawdads was named the Sunbelt League Player of the Week for June 3-10, the league announced on Monday.

Lingo, a senior at Mercer and a former Brookstone Cougar, was 10-for-19 in five games for a .526 average with four doubles, two homers, eight RBI and four runs scored. His slugging percentage in those five games was 1.053

Lingo leads the Sunbelt League in home runs and RBI and is second in batting average.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.