LifeSouth celebrates World Donor Day with blood drives today

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and Nexcare are celebrating World Donor Day with blood drives Wednesday, June 14.

LifeSouth donors receive a complementary cholesterol screening and free T-shirt with each donation.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 years of age with parental permission weighing a minimum of 110 pounds, Donors must also be in good health. A photo ID is required.

For more information about being a blood donor, call 888-795-2707, or click here.

