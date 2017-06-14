Miss Georgia Pageant announces first night's preliminary winners

Talent: Miss Southeast Georgia — Alyssa Beasley Lifestyle and Fitness: Miss University of Georgia — Hanna Holley (Source: Miss GA Facebook screenshot/Matt Boyd photography)

Ninety-nine women from across the state competed in the 73rd annual Miss Georgia Pageant’s first night of competition Tuesday night.

Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, Rory Pan, and Miss International City’s Outstanding Teen, Annie Swan, were named preliminary winners in Evening Wear and on-stage Question. Miss Coastal Empire’s Outstanding Teen, Carley Vogel was named a preliminary talent winner.

Miss University of Georgia, Hanna Holley, was named the preliminary winner in Lifestyle and Fitness. The preliminary talent winner was Miss Southeast Georgia, Alyssa Beasley.

The Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will be crowned Friday, June 16 and Miss Georgia will be crowned Saturday, June 17.

Tickets can be purchased at the RiverCenter Box Office or by calling 706-256-3612. To purchase tickets online, click here.

