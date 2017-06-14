U.S. Senator Perdue expresses gratitude for U.S. Capitol Police Officers following GOP shooting

(WTVM) – Representatives are responding to the shooting in Alexandria, VA that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Wednesday morning.

Governor Nathan Deal, U.S. Senator David Perdue and U.S. Representative for Georgia Drew Ferguson have released statements following the shooting.

I am praying for my friend Steve Scalise and all of the victims of today’s senseless attack. I am grateful for the swift actions of Capitol Police and first responders. – Congressman Drew Ferguson

Rep. Scalise is a personal friend of mine, I wish him, along with the others injured in this senseless & evil attack, a full recovery. - Gov. Nathan Deal

Our heartfelt prayers go out to all of the members, staffers, and Capitol Police officers affected this morning. - U.S. Senator David Perdue