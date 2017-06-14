Military Matters: U.S. Army turns 242-years-old

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Happy birthday to the U.S. Army. That's right, the nation's oldest military branch turns 242 today, and it is celebrating in a big way.

The annual cake-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Fort Benning.

As part of the tradition, one of the oldest soldiers on post, in this case, 51-year old Staff Sergeant Michael Wilbanks, cutting that cake with an unidentifiable soldier, then passing the cavalry saber to one of the youngest, 18-year old Private Samuel Baker.

The Continental Army was established on this date back in 1775.

We thank all who have served.

