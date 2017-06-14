Columbus mom says son was 'brutally beaten' outside Spencer High School

A Columbus man accused of child molestation appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>
The Department of Veterans Affairs is eyeing land for a new clinic in the Columbus area. The Columbus City Council has been presented with an ordinance to approve the rezoning to make way for the potential new building off of Victory Drive.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
Vectorply in Phenix City hosted a grand opening for their Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center.More >>
An Opelika man has died in a single-car accident Tuesday night.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.More >>
Chilling video has emerged from the shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fighting for his life.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.More >>
