Columbus mom says son was 'brutally beaten' outside Spencer High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County mom is looking past the school system in hopes of finding a solution to bullying.

Tiffany Leathers says she's hoping pictures are enough for the city to step in and do something to help kids who are being bullied - and those who are bullying others.

Leathers released pictures of her 14-year-old son who she says was brutally beaten by an 18-year-old outside of Spencer High School last week.



While sitting next to her attorney today, Leathers says her son was so afraid to tell her what was happening at school.

“Aaron was scared to come forth at first. When he did come forth, he was crying and said he had been bullied,” Leathers said.

The 18-year-old has been charged.

News Leader 9 reached out to the Muscogee County School District and they released the following statement:

While MCSD does not release information concerning specific student disciplinary matters, MCSD has strict rules prohibiting bullying and disciplines students found guilty of bullying. Not every altercation between two students constitutes bullying. MCSD does not admit that the altercation at Spencer High School on June 5, 2017, constitutes an incident of bullying. MCSD reported the student's injuries to the proper authority (but never cast blame on the parents). MCSD has fully cooperated with the investigations of the incident.

