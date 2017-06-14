Possible Victory Drive rezoning to make way for new VA Clinic

A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
Vectorply in Phenix City hosted a grand opening for their Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center.More >>
An Opelika man has died in a single-car accident Tuesday night.More >>
A Muscogee County mom is looking past the school system in hopes of finding a solution to bullying.More >>
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and Nexcare are celebrating World Donor Day with blood drives Wednesday, June 14.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.More >>
Chilling video has emerged from the shooting that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fighting for his life.More >>
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.More >>
