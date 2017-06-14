Possible Victory Drive rezoning to make way for new VA Clinic

The Department of Veterans Affairs is eyeing land for a new clinic in the Columbus area.

The Columbus City Council has been presented with an ordinance to approve the rezoning to make way for the potential new building off of Victory Drive.

Developers hope to transform the location from Heavy Manufacturing and Industrial site to General Commercial area.

A little over 15 acres of land is being considered, located at 1301 Victory Drive. The land is owned by Jackson-Burgin Commercial Leasing and Development who are looking to sell the property.

City Planning Director Rick Jones says this portion of Victory Drive is ready for the changes.

"We've had a new hotel out there in recent years, the new Walmart and the surrounding businesses. Also, the new housing authority and developing stuff with that.There's a lot of good things going on, but there is also the awesome opportunity for more things to occur," said Jones.

Veterans Affairs has reportedly been looking for potential sites in the city in order to expand. The Victory Drive property is one or four being considered.

The land is currently being used for extra parking from the Columbus Civic Center and area events.

"This could be a benefit not only to the Victory Drive area but Fort Benning as a whole," said Jones.

The potential clinic would be a 55,000 square foot clinic with 200 parking spaces.

Rezoning of the area has to be approved by the Columbus City Council. Another rezoning ordinance will be presented to the council at the next meeting.

