Opelika man dies in single-car accident Tuesday night

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – An Opelika man has died in a single-car accident Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. CT in the 4300 block of Alabama Hwy 169.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Alton Lamar Watson, 54, has died from his injuries. Watson was airlifted and later died at the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, GA Wednesday morning at 3:45 a.m. CT.

He suffered multiple blunt force impact injuries.

Watson was a passenger in a car that was traveling north on Alabama Hwy. 169 when it left the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting Watson from the vehicle. It is reported that Watson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol, speed, and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and Alabama State Troopers.

