Vectorply hosts grand opening for new Phenix City center

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Vectorply in Phenix City hosted a grand opening for their Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center.

The company is a supplier of high-performance carbon fabrics.

The new facility features 38,000 square feet of manufacturing space and a fully equipped materials lab.

At the beginning of 2017, Vectorply employed 129 team members. Due to the addition of the new facility, the organization currently has 152 team members.

In the coming years, Vectorply plans to add 50 more employees to maintain production requirements in a growing market.

