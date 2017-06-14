More than 25 gunshots fired into Eddy Drive home in South Columbus

Neighbors living near a local church in the Lake Bottom Park area are posting signs in their front yard in hopes to stop a new construction project.More >>
Happy birthday to the U.S. Army. That's right, the nation's oldest military branch turns 242 today, and it is celebrating in a big way.More >>
An Opelika man has died in a single-car accident Tuesday night.More >>
A Columbus man accused of child molestation appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>
The Department of Veterans Affairs is eyeing land for a new clinic in the Columbus area. The Columbus City Council has been presented with an ordinance to approve the rezoning to make way for the potential new building off of Victory Drive.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
