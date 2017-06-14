More than 25 gunshots fired into Eddy Drive home in South Columbus

"It sounded like firecrackers went outside here in the front yard," said Patrick Mullins, a resident on Eddy Drive.

Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside.

According to a report from the Columbus Police Department, around 9:40 p.m. officers said they received a call of gunshots being fired on Eddy Drive.

That call was what Patrick Mullins describes as over 25 gunshots being fired into his home.

"Bullets came straight through the house," said Mullins. "The bullets tore through the walls.The next thing we know bullets started flying all through the home and when I jumped up to try to get down and cover, I was struck."

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Mullins suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Mullins was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and released the next morning.

Mullins said his girlfriend also had minor injuries from the alleged shooting, but he's thankful the bullets nearly missed his baby's crib in their bedroom.

"The gunshots went through the wall and hit just feet above my baby's crib," said Mullins.

Mullins said thankfully the baby was not in the crib or at the home during the time of the shooting.

"I'm hoping that [the shooting] has something to do with the previous folks because I don't have any problems with anyone," said Mullins. "I hoping whoever did this that they'll find them."

Columbus police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and have not released any information on any suspects or vehicles they may be looking for.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.