Columbus teen accused of rape pleads not guilty

The Department of Veterans Affairs is eyeing land for a new clinic in the Columbus area. The Columbus City Council has been presented with an ordinance to approve the rezoning to make way for the potential new building off of Victory Drive.More >>
Vectorply in Phenix City hosted a grand opening for their Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center.More >>
A Muscogee County mom is looking past the school system in hopes of finding a solution to bullying.More >>
"It sounded like firecrackers went outside here in the front yard," said Patrick Mullins, a resident on Eddy's Drive. Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
