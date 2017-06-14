Columbus teen accused of rape pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus teen facing rape charges pleads not guilty in a Muscogee County courtroom Wednesday.

Andre Hamilton, 17, is charged with statutory rape.

A Columbus detective testified that the alleged suspect was arrested for engaging in sex with a minor who he met over Facebook and agreed to meet up with to have sex.

The detective also stated Hamilton allegedly recorded the incident on the social media app Snapchat.

According to the detective, the video was then passed around the victim's school, resulting in the victim being bullied.

Hamilton was given a $25,000 bond.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

