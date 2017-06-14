Preliminary winners announced in night two of Miss Georgia Pageant

Happy birthday to the U.S. Army. That's right, the nation's oldest military branch turns 242 today, and it is celebrating in a big way.More >>
Happy birthday to the U.S. Army. That's right, the nation's oldest military branch turns 242 today, and it is celebrating in a big way.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
The Department of Veterans Affairs is eyeing land for a new clinic in the Columbus area. The Columbus City Council has been presented with an ordinance to approve the rezoning to make way for the potential new building off of Victory Drive.More >>
The Department of Veterans Affairs is eyeing land for a new clinic in the Columbus area. The Columbus City Council has been presented with an ordinance to approve the rezoning to make way for the potential new building off of Victory Drive.More >>
Vectorply in Phenix City hosted a grand opening for their Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center.More >>
Vectorply in Phenix City hosted a grand opening for their Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center.More >>
A Muscogee County mom is looking past the school system in hopes of finding a solution to bullying.More >>
A Muscogee County mom is looking past the school system in hopes of finding a solution to bullying.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.More >>
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>