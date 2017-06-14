Preliminary winners announced in night two of Miss Georgia Pageant

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Night two of the 73rd Annual Miss Georgia Pageant has wrapped up at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

A total of 99 women from across the state competed for academic scholarship and the titles of Miss Georgia 2017 and Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen 2017.

The preliminary competitions included lifestyle and fitness, talent, and evening wear. Contestants were also judged in private interviews earlier in the week.

Miss Starrs Mill's Outstanding Teen, Cara Clements was named a preliminary winner in evening wear and on-stage question.

Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, Alaylla Watkins, was named a preliminary talent winner. She performed a Broadway jazz dance.

Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom, Brooke Doss, was named the preliminary winner in lifestyle and fitness.

Miss Cobb County, Chari Guzman, was named a preliminary winner in the talent category. She performed a pop vocal.

Preliminary competition will continue through Thursday, June 15. The final nights of competition will be held Friday, June 16, when the 2017 Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen will be crowned and Saturday, June 17, when 2017 Miss Georgia will be crowned.

The winners will represent Georgia at the Miss America Pageant held in Atlantic City, NJ in September and at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition held in Orlando, FL in August.

The Miss America Organization is the largest scholarship provider for young women, making available more than $45 million in cash and tuition scholarship assistance each year.

