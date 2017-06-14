Clark leads after opening round of SE Amateur - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Clark leads after opening round of SE Amateur

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
James Clark shot 63 (-7) to lead after opening round of 88th Southeastern Amateur. (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM) James Clark shot 63 (-7) to lead after opening round of 88th Southeastern Amateur. (Source: Dave Platta/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

James Clark (Georgia Tech) shot 7-under-63 to take the lead after the opening round of the 88th Southeastern Amateur on Wednesday at the Country Club of Columbus.

Clark, who played his prep golf at Brookstone, birdied his first two holes, the ran off another streak of three birdies to start play on the back nine to set a pace no one else could match. 

Two golfers share second place two shots back, Jonathan Hardee (Alabama) and Patrick Moriarty (Appalachian State). Dillon Woods (North Florida) is alone in fourth place after carding 4-under-66.

Round two gets underway Thursday morning at 8:30 am ET.

