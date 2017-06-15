UPS gunman who killed 3, injured 2 identified

A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.More >>
"It sounded like firecrackers went outside here in the front yard," said Patrick Mullins, a resident on Eddy's Drive. Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside.More >>
"It sounded like firecrackers went outside here in the front yard," said Patrick Mullins, a resident on Eddy's Drive. Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside.More >>
Neighbors living near a local church in the Lake Bottom Park area are posting signs in their front yard in hopes to stop a new construction project.More >>
Neighbors living near a local church in the Lake Bottom Park area are posting signs in their front yard in hopes to stop a new construction project.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
An Opelika man has died in a single-car accident Tuesday night.More >>
An Opelika man has died in a single-car accident Tuesday night.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>