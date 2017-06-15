UPS gunman who killed 3, injured 2 identified

A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Jimmy Lam. Police say he also injured two others in the shooting before he killed himself. Officers say Lam was a UPS employee and recently filed grievances with the company over excessive overtime.

More than 350 people worked at the UPS customer center where the shooting happened. The identities of the victims have not been released.

