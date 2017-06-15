Davis Broadcasting to host 'Family Day Music Festival' this weekend

A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Davis Broadcasting is hosting its 31st Annual Family Day Music Festival \on Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.More >>
Davis Broadcasting is hosting its 31st Annual Family Day Music Festival \on Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
"It sounded like firecrackers went outside here in the front yard," said Patrick Mullins, a resident on Eddy's Drive. Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside.More >>
"It sounded like firecrackers went outside here in the front yard," said Patrick Mullins, a resident on Eddy's Drive. Mullins said while he and his girlfriend were watching television in their bedroom on the night of June 12, when suddenly they heard loud explosions outside.More >>
Neighbors living near a local church in the Lake Bottom Park area are posting signs in their front yard in hopes to stop a new construction project.More >>
Neighbors living near a local church in the Lake Bottom Park area are posting signs in their front yard in hopes to stop a new construction project.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>