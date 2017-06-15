Davis Broadcasting to host 'Family Day Music Festival' this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Davis Broadcasting is hosting its 31st Annual Family Day Music Festival \on Saturday, June 17 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

This event will take place at the CSU Woodruff Riverfront Park and is free to the public.

There will be live music, kids’ activities, and food vendors!

