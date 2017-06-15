Stuff The Bus school supply drive underway

During summer break the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is working to collect as many school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The goal is to make sure every child is ready to excel in the classroom.



It's all to help at-risk youth in Title I schools across the Chattahoochee Valley.



Several local companies along with the United Way teamed up for the kick off of the annual initiative. Those companies present took bins and boxes to raise school supplies for the upcoming academic year.



The aim is to raise enough supplies for 33 schools across Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties. Last year United Way filled more than 4,000 backpacks with supplies.



Katrina Long who is the principal of Reese Road Leadership Academy says she has seen an increase in participation and willingness to

work in her students who received school supplies through Stuff The Bus Initiative.



" It's because they know they have the supplies they need and there's no difference in the students and what they have in the class.It allows all the students to feel equitable in our Academy," says Long.



All schools supplies are supporting kids in kindergarten through second-grade and donations will be collected until July 21.



Drop off sites are at the Phenix City-Russell County Library, Stars and Strikes and United Way.



Community Wide Collections days are July 15 at Stars and Strikes and July 22nd at Peachtree Mall.

