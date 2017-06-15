2 escaped Georgia inmates caught after Tennessee chase

David LeValley, Special Agent in charge at a press conference for the escaped inmates (Source: Trey Walker)

Prison bus where the escaped inmates killed two correctional officers and escaped. (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)

The white Ford F-250 that the suspects were last seen driving. (Source: Athens-Clark Police)

(WTVM) – Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.

The capture

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal confirms the wanted inmates are in custody following a car chase in Tennessee.

CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 16, 2017

According to sources with the Jones County, GA Sheriff's Office, the two inmates committed a home invasion of an elderly couple and stole a vehicle. This vehicle was spotted by law enforcement and the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief shootout, the suspects were taken into custody.

At around 7:55 p.m. ET Thursday, authorities have confirmed that the two inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee, about an hour south of Nashville.

All across Georgia and South Carolina, there have been several reports of possible sightings of 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Investigators say they were last seen in a white 2008 Ford F-250 truck with a Georgia license plate BCX5372.

The reward for the capture of Rowe and Dubose was increased to $130,000.

The escape

The shooting took place in Putnam County around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, about 80 miles east of Atlanta.

Authorities said the inmates were being transported when they overpowered the two officers, one of whom was driving the transport bus. They disarmed one of the officers and fatally shot both. 31 other prisoners were on board the bus and they all stayed behind until officers arrived on scene.

The inmates also carjacked a 2004 green Honda Civic 4-door with a Georgia license plate RBJ6601 on Tuesday.

Rowe, a repeat offender currently serving life without parole, was imprisoned after being convicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is described as a white male standing around 6'2" and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

DuBose was imprisoned after being found guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault, credit card fraud and theft by taking. He is described as a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He also has tattoos on his face.

The correctional officers

The corrections officers killed have been identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue.

Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009.

Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

Funeral services for Christopher Monica will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville. Funeral services for Curtis Billue will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson County High School Auditorium in McIntyre, Ga.

