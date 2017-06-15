Nationwide search for GA escaped inmates; several unconfirmed sightings

News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
LaGrange police are searching for a man wanted in the armed robbery of Waffle House.More >>
A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Auburn police are at the scene of a car accident involving at least 4 vehicles.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
After an in-depth search and interviews with the original callers, it has been determined that the subjects were more than likely not the two wanted suspects out of Putnam County, GA, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
