Nationwide search for GA escaped inmates; several unconfirmed sightings

SLIDESHOW: Manhunt underway for two inmates accused of killing correctional officers

Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills at the press conference (Source: Trey Walker)

David LeValley, Special Agent in charge at a press conference for the escaped inmates (Source: Trey Walker)

(WTVM) – The GBI is releasing new information about how two armed and dangerous escaped inmates are getting around.

All across Georgia including Muscogee and Troup Counties, there have been several unconfirmed reports of possible sightings of Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Investigators say they were last seen in a white 2008 Ford F-250 truck with a Georgia license plate BCX5372.

The Georgia escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers were possibly sighted on I-85 South.

The reward for the capture of Rowe and Dubose has increased to $130,000.

The correctional officers killed were identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue.

If they are sighted please call 911 or the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-4225.

"The reward is now up to $130k... largest reward since I can remember." - Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

"They could be halfway across the United States by now... we will not stop search." - Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

"There are federal warrants for Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe." - FBI #GAEscapedInmates — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

"They stole a phone when they stole one of the cars and threw it out... We recovered that phone." - Sheriff Howard Sills #GAEscapedInmates — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

