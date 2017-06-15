Nationwide search for GA escaped inmates; several unconfirmed si - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Nationwide search for GA escaped inmates; several unconfirmed sightings

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
David LeValley, Special Agent in charge at a press conference for the escaped inmates (Source: Trey Walker) David LeValley, Special Agent in charge at a press conference for the escaped inmates (Source: Trey Walker)
(Source: Athens-Clark Police) (Source: Athens-Clark Police)
Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers (Source: GA Corrections) Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers (Source: GA Corrections)
Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills at the press conference (Source: Trey Walker) Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills at the press conference (Source: Trey Walker)

(WTVM) – The GBI is releasing new information about how two armed and dangerous escaped inmates are getting around. 

All across Georgia including Muscogee and Troup Counties, there have been several unconfirmed reports of possible sightings of Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose. 

Investigators say they were last seen in a white 2008 Ford F-250 truck with a Georgia license plate BCX5372. 

The Georgia escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers were possibly sighted on I-85 South.

The reward for the capture of Rowe and Dubose has increased to $130,000.

The correctional officers killed were identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue. 

If they are sighted please call 911 or the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-4225.

RELATED: Manhunt underway for escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly