Reward up to $130,000 for capture of extremely dangerous escaped inmates

(WTVM) – New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were last seen in a stolen white 2008 Ford F-250 with a license plate of BCX5372.

The reward for the capture of Rowe and Dubose has increased to $130,000.

The correctional officers killed were identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue.

"The reward is now up to $130k... largest reward since I can remember." - Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

"They could be halfway across the United States by now... we will not stop search." - Putnam Co. Sheriff Howard Sills — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

"There are federal warrants for Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe." - FBI #GAEscapedInmates — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

"They stole a phone when they stole one of the cars and threw it out... We recovered that phone." - Sheriff Howard Sills #GAEscapedInmates — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) June 15, 2017

RELATED: Manhunt underway for escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.