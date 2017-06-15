Reward up to $130,000 for capture of extremely dangerous escaped - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Reward up to $130,000 for capture of extremely dangerous escaped inmates

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers (Source: GA Corrections) Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers (Source: GA Corrections)

(WTVM) – New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were last seen in a stolen white 2008 Ford F-250 with a license plate of BCX5372. 

The reward for the capture of Rowe and Dubose has increased to $130,000.

The correctional officers killed were identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue. 

