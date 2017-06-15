WATCH LIVE: Press conference underway for escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

Auburn police are at the scene of a car accident involving at least 4 vehicles.More >>
A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.More >>
A gunman reportedly killed three people during a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.More >>
During summer break the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is working to collect as many school supplies for the upcoming school year.More >>
She was a mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her. Iris Harless, 64, was killed inside her Northgate Drive home March 28 2003. It's a crime Columbus Police call a home invasion that quickly turned into murder.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A press conference is underway for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers on Tuesday.More >>
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
From NCAA A former Louisville director of basketball operations acted unethically when he committed serious violations by arranging striptease dances and sex acts for prospects, student-athletes and others, and did not cooperate with the investigation, according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel. The head men’s basketball coach violated NCAA head coach responsibility rules when he did not monitor the activities of his former operations director. Penalties prescrib...More >>
