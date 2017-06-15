WATCH LIVE: Press conference underway for escaped inmates accused of killing correctional officers

Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers (Source: GA Corrections)

(WTVM) – A press conference is underway in Morgan County for the search of two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers Tuesday morning.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were last seen in a stolen white 2008 Ford F-250 with a license plate of BCX5372.

The correctional officers killed were identified as 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue.

The reward for the capture of Rowe and Dubose has increased to $130,000.

