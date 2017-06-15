2 injured in wrech on University and N. College Street in Auburn

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Safe Kids Day is Saturday, June 17 and home safety will be a major topic.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
We are hearing the other side to a Spencer High fight leaving a student black-eyed and bruised. The mother of the teen accused of this beating is speaking out sharing her concerns regarding this incident.More >>
A local veteran’s organization fed the homeless Thursday.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
