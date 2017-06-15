2 injured in wrech on University and N. College Street in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police and Fire personnel responded to a 4 -vehicle accident with injuries before noon ET at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and N. College Street.

A Ford truck, driven by a 28-year-old male for Auburn was traveling northbound towards the mall struck an Oldsmobile stopped at the intersection occupied by three people.

That collision started a chain reaction, striking a Jeep and a Honda, also at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford truck was a 28-year-old male from Auburn, he was not injured.

The driver of the Oldsmobile is a 39-year-old female from Auburn, she was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

The passengers in an Oldsmobile were a 13-year-old male, who was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and a 14-year-old female was airlifted to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep is a 47-year-old female from Auburn, she was not injured.

The driver of the Honda is a 75-year-old female from Auburn, she was not injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

