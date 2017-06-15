Accident with injuries confirmed on University and N. College St - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Accident with injuries confirmed on University and N. College Street in Auburn

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM) (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police are at the scene of a car accident involving at least 4 vehicles on University and North College Street. 

Police tell News Leader 9 this is an accident with injuries. 

The extent of the injuries are not clear at this time

A helicopter is on the scene. 

Stay with WTVM for more on this developing story. 

