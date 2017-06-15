LaGrange police search for Waffle House robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a man wanted in the armed robbery of Waffle House.

On June 15, 2017, at 3 a.m., officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the Waffle House, 1901 Hamilton Road, where they met with employees who advised that an unknown black male wearing all dark clothing and carrying a small handgun down by his side, entered the store and demanded money.

Employees advised that once the male obtained an undisclosed amount of US Currency from the register, he fled the building on foot toward the rear of the building.

There were no customers in the business at the time of the incident.

This case is being further investigated by the LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Section.

