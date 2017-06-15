Columbus woman killed at Metro Atlanta Waffle House

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot and killed 31-year-old Tanaya Dunlap at the Waffle House in DeKalb County, on Flat Shoals Parkway. She was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell us Dunlap and the father of her child drove together from Columbus to Atlanta, then got into an argument at the restaurant.

Dekalb County police say the suspect shot Dunlap, left her in the Waffle House parking lot, and drove away.

They have identified the suspect, but he has not been arrested yet.

