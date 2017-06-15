Columbus woman killed at Metro Atlanta Waffle House, man charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police arrested a man on June 15 for a murder that happened near Atlanta.

Two days after a Columbus woman was shot and killed at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, investigators arrested 27-year-old Anthony Perryman.

On Friday morning, Perryman was transferred to the Dekalb County Jail from Muscogee County Jail.

Dekalb County Police say the suspect killed 31-year-old Tanaya Dunlap at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway, just southeast of Atlanta, early Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell us, Dunlap and the father of her child drove together from Columbus to Atlanta then got into an argument at the restaurant.

Dekalb County Police say he shot Dunlap, left her in the Waffle House parking lot, and drove away.

Perryman is facing charges of felony murder with no bond.

