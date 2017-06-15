Man charged with murder after Columbus woman killed at Metro Atlanta Waffle House

In Columbus, family, friends, and soldiers are paying their final respects to Command Sergeant Major, Retired Frank Charles Plass. A distinguished military man, active for over 33 years, serving on Fort Benning, a combat infantryman in three conflicts, and World War II veteran.More >>
The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will host its 38th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament June 24-25 at the MWR Fort Benning Golf Course.More >>
Current Miss Georgia, Patricia Ford stopped by News Leader 9 on Friday to talk about the new winner's responsibilities, prizes, and her reign coming to an end.More >>
The man accused of stealing an SUV and leading Columbus police on a deadly chase into Phenix City appeared before a judge today and his mother is speaking out.More >>
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus woman was murdered at a Waffle House Southeast of Atlanta.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morningMore >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
