Lee Co. Board of Registrar's Office relocates during courthouse expansion

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Downtown Opelika Courthouse Expansion and Renovation Project is currently underway and various Courthouse offices will be relocated during the project.

Beginning June 15, 2017, the office of the Board of Registrars will be found at the Lee County Meeting Center, located directly behind the County Courthouse at 205 S. 10th Street.

Other office relocations will be announced at a later date, as the moves are in a series of phases. Although several offices will relocate to other county buildings during the project, the Revenue

Commission and Probate Offices will remain open and available to the public. While the County is doing its best to make the construction inconvenience as minimal as possible, parking will be limited and certain services will be reduced for the duration of the project.

Citizens are encouraged to utilize the Auburn Satellite Office at 1266 Mall Parkway; the Smiths Station Satellite Office at 2336 Lee Road 430, Suite 140; and online renewal services at www.leecountyrevenuecommissioner.com during the project.

Services provided at the satellite offices include motor vehicle tags, title, and registration; property assessment; property tax collection; manufactured home registration; recording; business, marriage and hunting and fishing licenses and boat registration.

